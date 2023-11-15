Congress will implement 6Gs in TS, reassures Karnataka Minister

Hyderabad: While emphasising that almost all the ‘guarantees’ were implemented in Karnataka after Congress took to power, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundurao reassured that the party will replicate the success story even in Telangana by implementing all the six-guarantees.

Speaking to the media, the Minister recalled that at the time of bifurcation, Telangana was ‘revenue surplus’, but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family did not allow the citizenry to enjoy the fruits of a separate State. “The corruption by KCR during the past 10 years reversed what was achieved. All the portfolios remained in the clutches of the family,” he said.

Explaining how the new Congress government in Karnataka was able to roll out four out of five within three months after coming to power, Gundu Rao said that when the government is serious about finances it can easily pull it off. “When we promised, the BJP said that these were false promises and cannot be implemented. But what we had promised we delivered. If you can give lakhs of crores as a loan waiver to the rich and write-off, implementation of these programmes appears possible. The Modi government has written off some 12 lakh crore,” Rao explained.

Earlier during the day, former union minister Manish Tewari recalled how the sacrifices made by youth for Telangana had prompted the UPA government to bifurcate the State, but the State under the rule of BRS has failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people. “The promises made by BRS during elections were not fulfilled. The BRS remains BJP’s B-Team for sure and it has supported almost all the bills in the Parliament. Demonetisation was once such a decision which was backed by BRS, besides farm bills,” he pointed out.