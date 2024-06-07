  • Menu
New Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad Takes Charge at Velagapudi Secretariat

In a significant development, Neerabh Kumar Prasad has assumed office as the Chief Secretary to the Government at the Velagapudi Secretariat.

Prior to his new role, Prasad has held several important positions in the government and has a proven track record of delivering results.

Earlier, the orders were issued on appointment of IAS Neerabh Kumar Prasad as new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh.

