EME Sailing Regatta inaugurated

Hyderabad : The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) inaugurated its annual Sailing Regatta on Thursday, with the opening address delivered by Lieutenant-General Neeraj Varshney, Commandant, MCEME, and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME, head of the EME Sailing Association. The event carries together sailors from various units of the Army, showcasing their dedication, training, and competitive spirit.

The regatta also serves as a platform to select talented sailors for further training at the Army Yachting Node and participation in national and international events. In his opening address, Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney emphasised the importance of such events in enhancing the physical and mental resilience of sailors and highlighted the role of sailing in building teamwork, strategic thinking, and perseverance, which are essential qualities for service personnel. He focused on importance of sports in inculcating discipline and fostering the spirit of teamwork.