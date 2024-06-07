East Godavari serves as fulcrum for political tsunami

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district played a key role in the events that ultimately led to the formation of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance and decimation of YSRCP in the state.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ was held in Anaparthi on February 17, 2023. But police created obstructions at every step for him on the day, forcing him to 8 kilometre in a dark road with no power supply to reach Anaparthi. He announced the non-cooperation movement (Sahaya Nirakarana) in that meeting and issued a strong warning to the police.

On May 27 and 28, 2023, Mahanadu was conducted in a grand manner along with the centenary celebrations of the late NT Rama Rao, the founder of TDP, at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram.

Lakhs of NTR fans and supporters of the TDP from many parts of the country and also from abroad attended the meetings on that occasion. The government created many problems to the party in granting permissions and imposing heavy restrictions.

Mahanadu indicated the signs of change in the state. On the last day, thousands of people attended the public meeting braving heavy rain. TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a mini-manifesto named Super Six. For about 11 months, the TDP mobilised and consolidated support of women by door-to-door campaigning of the Super Six promises.

After Mahanadu, party leaders did not rest even for a moment. Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh also toured extensively with programmes such as Praja Galam, Babu Surety-Bhavishyattu Guarantee, Yuva Galam.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra also took place at the same time. All these programmes received massive public response and the ruling party of the day engaged in repressive measures. Chandrababu was arrested on September 10 and sent to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Since then, Rajamahendravaram became the main centre of TDP activities for about two months.

At the time of Naidu’s arrest, the Yuva Galam padayatra of Lokesh was going on in Razole in the united East Godavari district. Lokesh, who had left for Nandyal, was detained by the police. Yuva Galam volunteers were jailed.

Chandrababu was not provided with minimum facilities in the Rajahmundry central jail, he was not allowed to undergo proper medical tests and even his safety and security was put in danger. Chandrababu’s family stayed in Rajamahendravaram for 53 days during the incarceration.

Thousands of TDP supporters flocked here to support Naidu. Agitations were organised in the name of ‘Babutho Nenu’, ‘Memu Saitham Babu Kosam’ to support Naidu. His wife Bhuvaneswari and Lokesh’s wife Brahmani also participated in various activities in the district, including candle light protests.

Bhuvaneswari participated in the launch of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ agitation at Rajamahendravaram on October 2.

A turning point occurred on September 14. Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan came to Rajahmundry and met Chandrababu in Central jail. Immediately after coming of the jail, he announced the alliance of Jana Sena with the TDP in the presence of Lokesh and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Lokesh later resumed Yuva Galam padayatra on November 28 in the Podalada of Razole constituency after the release of his father.

Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari toured the state as part of ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme to console the families of 105 TDP workers who died of shock after Chandrababu’s arrest.

All these incidents have created positivity and sympathy for TDP along with increasing opposition to the ruling party among the people. The TDP-Jana Sena alliance was sealed and later BJP was also roped in, which ultimately demolished the YSRCP.