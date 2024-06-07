  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Actor Siddharth announces new movie titled 'Miss You'

Actor Siddharth announces new movie titled Miss You
x

Actor Siddharth has announced "Miss You," his upcoming film

Highlights

Hero Siddharth announces his new movie 'Miss You' with Ashika Ranganath. First look unveiled.

Tamil star Siddharth, riding high after the success of ‘Chinna’ last year, is gearing up to enthral audiences with two exciting projects. The first, highly anticipated ‘Indian 2,’ is nearing its release, and the second, a brand new film titled ‘Miss You,’ has just unveiled its captivating first look.

Directed by N Rajasekhar, ‘Miss You’ features the stunning Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath as the female lead. The first look, released today on X platform, showcases Siddharth sporting a fresh new look, sparking intrigue among fans. The image features the actor walking purposefully on a railway station platform, hinting at a story that's likely to be both intriguing and heartwarming.

Adding to the excitement, the first look was unveiled by none other than the popular Tamil actor Siva Karthikeyan. Furthermore, the renowned actor Madhavan also played a part in the release, showcasing the industry's support for the project.

‘Miss You’ is being produced by Samuel Mathew under the banner of 7 Miles Per Second Productions. The maestro A.R. Rahman's protégé, Gibran, is composing the music, promising a soulful soundtrack that will complement the film's narrative. The supporting cast boasts talented actors like Karunakaran, Bala, and Sasthika Rajendran, ensuring a well-rounded performance ensemble.

With Siddharth's upcoming wedding to actress Aditi Rao Hydari making headlines, ‘Miss You’ takes on an added layer of anticipation. Fans are eager to see the actor back on screen, especially considering his recent engagement and the fresh persona he embodies in the film's first look.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X