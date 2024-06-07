Secretariat set to buzz with activity again

Vijayawada: After the gap of five years, the administrative activities are expected to increase at the AP Secretariat in Velagapudi with the formation of the new government led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu soon. The Secretariat had lost its sheen during the last five years as former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not visit the Secretariat regularly and monitor the administrative activities. There are allegations that the employees have not properly maintained the timings of their duties.

With the formation of new government, Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Secretariat and monitor the administrative activities from there which may boost the activity there.

Punctuality and discipline are expected at the Secretariat after the formation of the new government. Several thousand employees work in the 33 government departments at the secretariat. Instructions are issued to the Secretariat officials to keep the office files and records at the offices. The new government does not want the records and files in some departments to be touched.

New ministers will take their chambers at the Secretariat in two weeks. Department of general administration has already removed the name plates of the ministers outside their chambers. The Secretariat staff is removing the unwanted files and damaged furniture and materials from the offices. The staff is getting ready to welcome the new ministers.

Outsourced staff working at the Secretariat are expected to lose their jobs. They are worried that the new government may sack from services.

After the defeat of the TDP in the 2019 Assembly elections, several hundred outsourced employees lost their jobs in the state, including at the Secretariat under the rule of YSRCP. New staff was appointed in their place. Now, the outsourced staff is mentally preparing for the same situation.

On the other hand, security has been beefed up at the Secretariat in the past few days and cameras of the media personnel were not allowed into the premises on Thursday. Transfer of is expected at the Secretariat and staff, who are working there on deputation, are preparing to go back to their parent departments.

During the TDP rule, several thousand people used to visit the Secretariat for various purposes. Due to the negligence of the capital Amaravati region in the last five years, people also stopped visiting the Secretariat and nearby villages. Now, it is expected the Secretariat will regain its glory and charm very soon.