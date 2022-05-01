Congress will make a comeback: Shashidhar Reddy

Warangal: People are aware of the kind of pathetic governance dispensed by the TRS government, former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Sunday, he said that it's apparent that the government failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people. "The way the BJP-led Centre and TRS government in the State handled the issues faced by the farmers was insipid. The governments not only failed to provide minimum support price (MSP) to farmers' produce but also failed to procure paddy from the cultivators," Reddy said. Both Narendra Modi and KCR made tall promises to farmers but after coming to power they continue to neglect agriculture, he added.

"What is the fate of farmers if the Centre and the State resort to dharnas over paddy procurement issues. It led several farmers to end their lives," Reddy said. KCR Government brought forward Dalit Bandhu scheme just before the by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly. It was a ploy to divert people's attention from its failed promises, he said.

BC Garjana meeting held in Warangal in 2002 which was addressed by Sonia Gandhi, proved to be a lucky mascot for the Congress as it clinched power in the Centre and the State. Hopefully, Rahul Gandhi's May 6 Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal will bring luck to the Congress, Reddy said.

People bestowed power to TRS even though the Congress had fulfilled the six-decade dream of separate Telangana. Unfortunately, it only benefited the family of KCR, he said. This apart, KCR Government pushed Telangana into a debt trap, he alleged.

Earlier, Reddy inspected the public meeting venue, Arts and Science College Grounds. Later, he discussed about Rahul's meeting with the former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah. Warangal DCC chief Naini Rajender Reddy, senior leaders Siricilla Rajaiah, EV Srinivas Rao and Kuchana Ravali were among others present.