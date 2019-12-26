Congress will take out 'Save India, Save Constitution' rally on Dec 28: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday announced that the Congress party would take out the proposed 'Save India, Save Constitution' rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Dr. Abmedkar Statue at Tank Bund on December 28.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan after TPCC Core Committee meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Hyderabad City Police was yet to give permission for the rally which Congress party proposes to take out on the occasion of its Formation Day on December 28.

He also made it clear that Congress would never share the platform with TRS or BJP on any issue. Calling TRS an 'opportunist' party, he said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao remained a mute spectator when large scale protests are going on against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

Uttam Kumar Reddy accused CM KCR of playing with the lives of innocent people. He alleged that TRS has been a supporter of BJP since the beginning and even today it was backing the BJP's decision by not speaking against NRC. He pointed out that KCR was the first Chief Minister to support the demonetisation move by Prime Minister Narender Modi. Similarly, he supported Modi Government when it introduced GST. TRS party supported the BJP's candidate with RSS background Ramnath Kovind in the Presidential elections while refusing support to former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar who played a crucial role in the formation of Telangana State. He said KCR also supported BJP Govt in the removal of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir and extended his support in Triple Talaq Act and NIA Act.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party always gave preference to the country's interest than the party.

Earlier, speaking about the municipal polls, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party was fully prepared to face the municipal elections. However, he said that the Congress party was objecting to the announcement of schedule without finalising the voters' list and reservation of wards. For the same reason, he said that the Congress party demanded postponement of elections. He said demand for conducting elections as per established norms and procedures could not be termed as fear of facing elections.