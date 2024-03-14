Congress will win at Chevella Parliament, says Jagdishwar Goud

In a meeting organized at the Nallagandla Aparna Cyber Club House, the Chief activists of Gachibowli, Lingampally, and Bharti Nagar divisions came together to discuss the upcoming election in Chevella. The meeting was attended by V. Jagadishwar Goud, the Serilingampally Constituency Congress Party Incharge, who encouraged all activists to work as sympathizers for the victory of the Congress MP candidate.

During the meeting, Goud emphasized the importance of supporting the Congress government under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy. He assured the workers that the party stands behind those who have worked tirelessly for its success. Goud also urged every worker to work towards raising the Congress flag over the Parliament.

The event was attended by several prominent members of the party, including Former Councilor Narsing Rao, Serilingampally Constituency Coordinator Raghunandan Reddy, and division presidents from Lingampally and Gachibowli. The presence of TPCC Labor Cell Chairman Nalla Sanjeeva Reddy and Vice Chairman B. Krishna Muduraj added significance to the gathering.

Overall, the meeting was a display of unity and determination among the Congress party members in Serilingampally. With the upcoming election in sight, the party activists are gearing up to ensure victory for their MP candidate in Chevella.