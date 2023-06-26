Congress will win in both Telangana and at Centre, says Bandla Ganesh

Hyderabad: Film actor and producer Bandla Ganesh participated in the People's March Padayatra organised by Telangana CLP leader Mallu Bhatti. Bandla Ganesh, who tweeted saying 'Anna I am coming', met Bhatti on Monday.



Speaking to the media, he said "The toophan is on the way to Telangana from Karnataka. Refering toophan to a victory he said it will also hit Delhi after Telangana. We will hoist the party flag in Delhi too," he said.

Bandla Ganesh said that Congress government will come to power in 150 days in Telangana. "We talk less. We work more. We are seeing the administration of people who talk more and do less."

Bandla Ganesh said that he feels lucky to support a leader like Bhatti. He expressed confidence that they will fight together and the Congress party will win in Telangana. He said that the cooperation of all the people is needed for this. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government will be formed in Telangana under the leadership of Bhatti.