Congress works out Telangana formula: It’s Revanth

New Delhi/Hyderabad: With the suspense regarding the new Chief Minister of Telangana over, all eyes will now be on how A Revanth Reddy, the youngest Chief Minister of the youngest state Telangana, would face the challenges ahead of him, which includes constituting his team of council of ministers.

Revanth Reddy would be taking oath at the LB Stadium on Thursday.

It took nearly 24 hours for the Congress high command to announce its decision after detailed discussions with other front runners like former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and outgoing CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, who were called to Delhi by party observer DK Shivkumar and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.









Later Uttam told the media that he had explained to the party leadership why he should be considered for the post of Chief Minister. He said he had told them that he was a seven-time MLA, TPCC president, MP and has military background. Bhatti, who had undertaken padayatra of about 1,400 kms in Telangana before the polls exposing the omissions and commissions of the BRS, felt that his name should be considered for the post for his loyalty to the party and the work he had done at the grassroots level. He was also the Deputy Speaker in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.



But the high command after ensuring that there were no fissures decided to hand over the mantle to Revanth Reddy as the majority of Congress MLAs (over 55) had voted for him during the CLP meeting held on Monday and announced his name.

Replying to the questions, K C Venugopal said the party high command would announce the details of the Cabinet members on Wednesday. He said it will not be a one-man show but a team which would deliver the promises of the Congress party. Soon after the announcement, Revanth Reddy was summoned to Delhi. It is learnt that the high command would finalise the composition of the new Cabinet in consultation with Revanth. It remains to be seen whether there will be only one Deputy CM or more. Revanth, sources said, is not keen on having more than one Deputy CM.



Speculations are rife that Bhatti would be the Deputy Chief Minister while Uttam may get an important portfolio in case he was willing to work with Revanth or else his wife may be accommodated. The possibility of giving Revenue or Finance to Damodar Rajanarsimha, who was also a front runner for the CM’s post, is not ruled out. Another leader D Sridhar Babu could be chosen as the Speaker of the new Assembly.

Sources said that senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi likely to attend the swearing-in at the LB stadium on December 7 and that Revanth would sign on the first file of the implementation of Six Guarantees announced by the party on that day. Soon after taking charge, Revanth Reddy would concentrate on the reshuffle of entire state administration in the Secretariat.