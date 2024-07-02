Congress zeroes in on new PCC chief?

Hyderabad: The Congress party leadership which has been deliberating over selecting the next PCC chief, as the present PCC president, CM A Revanth Reddy’s tenure comes to an end is believed to have come to the conclusion over appointing the new leader.

According to sources, one of the leaders who has been recently to New Delhi and met the High Command, a few of whom also called on Sonia Gandhi, has been chosen. Apart from two BC leaders representing Gouds, B Mahesh Kumar (MLC) and Madhu Yashki (former MP) were in Delhi for pushing their candidature, besides former Alampur MLA, S A Sampath Kumar, an SC.

“While Madhu Yashki who held different positions including as MP has good rapport within the AICC leadership, the PCC working president Mahesh got the backing not only of Revanth Reddy, but also Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and also Minister and former PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. As BCs does not hold key positions, it is most likely that one of them is finalised. While Sampath Kumar is likely to be offered the position of PCC working president,” said party sources.