Conserve energy sources for future generations: TS REDCO in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: As part of Energy Conservation Week celebrations from December 14 to 20, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TS REDCO) in association with Sankalp Voluntary Organisation conducted an essay writing competition to the students of Government Old High School in Karimnagar on Tuesday.



A rally was held in the city with the students of Government Old High School in Karimnagar to create awareness among the people about the conservation of fuels and established a stall at Mankammathota junction.

Attending as a chief guest, Energy Resources Development Corporation District Manager G Ravinder said that everyone must use energy resource judicially. As they are non-renewable resources, it is the prime responsibility of everyone to hand over the resources to the future generations by conserving them. The parents must teach their children about different techniques of saving energy resources.

As part of energy conservation week celebrations from December 14 to 20, various programmes of awareness such as rallies, essay writing competitions, elocution on conservation of energy resources will be conducted for the students, women and farmers along with other sections of people, he informed.

The TRS government is distributing LED bulbs on subsidy through TS REDCO to save energy along with fans for household purpose. People can get unlimited energy through solar power. "It is best to opt solar energy to conserve other sources of fuels which give us energy," he added.

School Principal P Aruna Devi, Sankalp voluntary organisation founder-president V Subash Chandra Bose, president Sujatha Reddy, District Energy Sources Development officer Mahesh Shankar and teachers were present along with others.