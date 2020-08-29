Consider and pass appropriate orders to carry Alams, Telangana High Court directs Hyderabad Commissioner of Police

Hyderabad: The High Court Single Bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Friday heard a writ petition filed by 'Anjuman-E-Alavi Shia Imamia Uthna Ashari Akbari' seeking to direct the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad to grant permission to carry Alams from Bibi-ka-alawa to Chaderghat in a peaceful manner.



Petitioner Counsel P.Venugopal informed the Court that 'we are not insisting for carrying it on elephants or in a procession. We just want to carry out 12 Alams with 12 persons, performing the rituals', which is a custom for the last 400 years and allowed to be continued, he said.

Special Government Pleader Harender informed the Court that 'We got a brief note from the Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, stating that guidelines issued by the MHA says, religious functions and other large congregations not to be permitted. These guidelines will be in force till August 31. Moreover, the Supreme Court on Thursday, rejected the plea regarding Moharrum procession all over India, it has also been published in the leading newspapers, he quoted.

The petitioner counsel informed the bench that the Supreme Court order did not speak about Alams, but only about the procession. Further, he pointed out that the petitioners submitted a detailed representation to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad on August 22, but no order was passed by them, he alleged.

Justice Shavili directed the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad that the High Court is of the view that the said application deserves to be considered in terms of MHA guidelines and the guidelines framed by the Supreme Court of India, in Puri Jagannath temple case. Therefore, the Writ Petition is disposed of directing the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad to consider and pass appropriate orders before August 30, strictly in terms of the guidelines framed by the MHA and the Supreme Court.