Consider railway staff frontline warriors: Kishan Reddy to CM KCR

Hyderabad: Union Minister for State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to consider railway employees as frontline warriors.

Reddy wrote a letter to KCR stating that the railway employees were rendering many services to people by working 24 hours a day. "They are not only helping in movement of people to their desired destination, but also transporting essentials, like food grains, milk, agriculture products, fertiliser, coal, cement and other products needed for industries".

The letter stated that be it transportation of oxygen tankers or people stranded at different places, the railway employees were keeping their lives at stake in these difficult times. In these special circumstances, they are also getting infected with virus. Keeping this in mind, the governments in Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other States have declared the railway staff as frontline warriors and giving priority in vaccination.

The minister demanded the government to provide vaccination and other benefits to these employees.