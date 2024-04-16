Conspiracies are on to eliminate Owaisi brothers: Akbaruddin

Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi said that Owaisi brothers are strong in Hyderabad and some people started conspiracies because they were afraid that they would not be able to defeat them in the elections. Sensational remarks were made that conspiracies are being made to eliminate Owaisi Brothers. He said that some evil spirits were threatening to kill the duo but they are not the one to go away so easily.

He said that they could be sent to jail and killed by slow poison in the name of medicine. Or they expressed suspicion that they could be shot dead with a gun. However, MIM's key leader Chandrayanagutta MLA Akbaruddin made it clear that they will not be afraid of such things.

No matter how hard anyone tries in Hyderabad, it is not possible to defeat them. He expressed confidence that he will win the next election. A video related to Akbaruddin's comments has now gone viral on social media.