Constable goes missing in Yadadri, complaint filed

A complaint was filed on a constable who is said have gone missing from February 15. Jaleel was working as a constable at Gundala police station.

According to Jaleel's father, the constable was upset with his recent transfer to Nalgonda. On Monday, he told his brother Rashid he was not interested to go to Nalgonda and later turned off his mobile phone.

Family members who were unable to contact Jaleel since then approached the police who registered a case and launched a search. The police are looking into the CCTV footage. More details about the incident are awaited.