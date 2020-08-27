Constable on duty dies of heart attack in Hyderabad

A police constable attached to Bowenpally police station died of a heart attack when he was duty at Gandhi Hospital. He was identified as Kranthi Kumar.

Kranthi Kumar, a 2004 batch constable reported for duty at 8 pm at Gandhi Hospital when he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to NIMS hospital. The constable was declared brought dead. He was survived by his parents, wife and two children below five years of age.

The constable manning at the main entrance of the hospitals is said to have complained of uneasiness in the chest. He informed his superiors who shifted him to NIMS. It is learned that the Kranthi Kumar was all set to celebrate his birthday next week i.e, on September 3.

The officials also confirmed that he was not infected with coronavirus and was on regular duty. Earlier, at least five policemen working in various parts of the city died in similar circumstances.