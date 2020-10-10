Constables akin to foundation of police system: Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik

Adilabad: The police department has special respect compared to other jobs in the society and constables are like foundation stones of police system, stated District Collector Sikta Patnaik after participating as a chief guest at a passing out parade of civil constables in Adilabad on Friday.



The nine-month training of Hyderabad city police civil constables was concluded and a passing out parade was conducted at the police training centre in Adilabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector told the trainees to continue the same spirit and the hard work, which they had during the training, in maintaining peace and security in the society. It's noteworthy that none of the trainees were affected with coronavirus during the training that was continued during Covid-19 pandemic, she added and appreciated SP Vishnu S Warrier and Principal Srinivas Rao for their efforts for completing the constables' training successfully even in difficult times.

SP Vishnu S Warrier said every constable was given special training to develop leadership qualities. Hyderabad city civil constables 166 were reported for nine months training on January 17 and the government has imposed lockdown after two months but the training was continued without sending anyone home and all the precautions were taken to ensure no one infected with coronavirus. Stating that it is only the police personnel, who has the opportunity to serve the affected people during emergencies, he appealed the new constables entering the police system to adopt selfless services.

Additional SP B Vinod Kumar, reserve inspector Sudhakar Rao, Inspector Gangadhar, RSIs T Ramesh, Chandrashekar Rao and others were present.