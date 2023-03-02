Construction of IT Towers near completion

The Information Technology towers (IT-Towers) which is under fast construction has almost reached to the completion stage with more than 95 per cent works already completed. According to Dr V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Prohibition, Tourism, Culture and sports, the IT Towers constructed at Divitipally village in the district is soon going to be complete its final phase of works by end of March and the government is preparing to make sure that the IT towers to be inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, by end of March.





The Palamuru IT park or IT Towers is being constructed over an area of 4 acres and it is regarded as the second largest IT towers in Telangana, next only to that of the Hi-Tech City in Hyderabad. The IT park which is being constructed over an area of more than 475 acres is initially being constructed with a cost of Rs 50 crore.





The Minister also informed that already 18 leading global and National IT companies have expressed their interests to invest in the Palamuru IT park and once this get functional, they are going to set up their offices and being their operations. Alongside the IT park an Energy Park is also coming up near the Edira village which also in the close proximity of IT park and the district headquarters. The Energy Park is also accelerating is construction works and is very soon going to be completed. The Energy park will develop Lithium Ion Giga batteries used in the Electrical vehicles.





If both the IT park and the Energy park comes into operational, more than 10,000 people will get direct and another 10,000 people will get indirect employment. The Energy park is expected to witness an investment of over Rs. 10,000 crores and will provide jobs to lakhs of people in Mahabubnagar.





"Under united Andhra Pradesh state, Telangana region was completely neglected. After formation of new state today we are witnessing unimaginable and remarkable developments. As the IT and Energy Parks are just about 80-90 km form International airport, investors from all over the will flood into these parks and soon millions of youngsters from the region will gain in the form of employment. In fact, Palamuru is witnessing reverse migration and all those 14 lakh people who migrated are coming back and making their living at their own local areas," said the Excise Minister.



