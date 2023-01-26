Construction of ‘Kala Bharati’ to showcase Induru’s glory

Nizamabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashant Reddy revealed that Chief Minister KCR has selected the final model of the "Kalabharati" auditorium built in the old Collectorate premises in Nizamabad district headquarters.

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, Minister Prashant Reddy said that there will be a construction of Kalabharati to show the glory of Induru and to preserve the culture and traditions of this place. Minister Prashant Reddy said that Municipal and Urban Development Minister K Tarakarama Rao will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for this Kala Bharati Auditorium, which will be built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, on January 28 month at 11 am. On this occasion, Nizamabad Urban MLA Begala Ganesh Gupta also spoke on behalf of the people of Nizamabad district and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and Municipal Minister KTR.

Minister Prashant Reddy and MLA Ganesh said that "Kala Bharati" will serve as a platform for artistes in Nizamabad city to showcase their talent and entertain people.