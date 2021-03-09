Continental Hospitals felicitate ‘real’ heroes to commemorate International Women’s Day

Continental Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in the State of Telangana, felicitated efforts of men and women on Monday who delivered yeomen service in efficiently tackling of Covid-19 pandemic.

The felicitation was done at the hands of Etela Rajender, Minister of Medical & Health and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana delivered a televised message lauding the efforts of those felicitated.

In total, 30 Doctors working at various healthcare institutions, 15 staff members of Continental Hospitals, 5 Police officers, 3 District Medical Officers were felicitated on the occasion. In addition to these, 3 staff members from Mahaprasthanam & ESI graveyards, who aided in disposing bodies of patients who died of Covid-19 virus, with complete honours, were also felicitated by the chief guest. Also present on the occasion were Karuna Gopal, President, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, and Dr G Swarnalatha, Incharge, Jeevandan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Riyaz Khan, CEO, Continental Hospitals said, "Covid-19 warriors will eternally remain in the memories of this nation and the World. Ours is a small effort to recognize their efforts and eulogize the heroes who went beyond their duties and strived to upkeep the spirit of humanity alive. This is a simple gesture of gratitude shown against the immense, tireless and matchless efforts put in by all the frontline warriors. The past year, with its share of trials and tribulations threw up some exemplary work done by organizations and individuals. In these difficult times, as the pandemic spread, a new breed of warriors with an indomitable spirit stood up bravely against it to take on the challenge head on. Sacrifices made in the fight include staying away from their dear ones for days, braving all odds and fighting the disease by wearing the Personal Protective Equipment suits for straight 6-8 hours, without water, food and even breaks."

Dr Guru N Reddy, Founder Promoter & Director, Continental Hospitals said, "Women and Men are born equal in this world. It is various unfortunate circumstances and unjust activities have hindered women progress". He congratulated and appreciated the remarkable feat of Woman Nurses, Doctors, allied health care staff and others who helped save many lives daring the pandemic. He said this year international women's day theme being 'Choose to Challenge' will encourage woman in our society to think and act with challenge and bring a change in our society. He said Continental Hospitals has always focused on eliminating any gender bias."

The event was attended by dignitaries including Dr Vimala Thomas, Director, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences; Dr Swarajya Laxmi, District Medical & Health Officer, Ranga Reddy Dist, Dr Srujana, Deputy District Medical & Health Officer, Ranga Reddy District. On this occasion, Continental Hospitals also remembers and pays tributes to those heroes who laid their lives while serving the people.