Continuous learning must in fast-evolving technological landscape

Hyderabad: The inauguration ceremony for the BS program in Computer Science and BS program in Psychology at Vishwa Vishwani Group of Institutions took place with the support of Management members Chairman Srinivasa Acharya, President G.S.S.Venkateshwar Rao , Treasurer Chinnam Sri Ramkrishna on September 3. This significant event marked a new chapter in academic excellence and innovation, welcoming students, faculty, and dignitaries who gathered to celebrate the launch of these interdisciplinary programs. Keynote speakers, including Chief Guest Pavan Valluri Vice President at CGI, Guest of honour, Kamesh Kompella,Vice President Learning & Development CTRLS and Dr Srujana Kumar, founder & Director of Greenleaf Counselling & Wellness Center emphasized the importance of continuous learning and adaptability in the fast-evolving technological landscape.

They highlighted the unique blend of technical skills with psychological insights that the new curriculum offers, preparing students for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, and ethical technology use. The Dean and CoE Dr P. Chakravarthy of VVGI addressed gathering with 10 guiding principles which should be followed by every student.

The ceremony featured various performances and speeches that celebrated discipline, curiosity, and resilience as essential qualities for success. As part of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), these new programs aim to provide holistic education and equip students with the skills necessary for future careers, building on the institution’s strong placement records and industry connections.