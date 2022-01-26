Convicts in drugs case should be severely punished: CM KCR

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has turned his focus on containing the drug supply in the state. He said that the word 'drugs' should be dealt sternly without being heard.



The CM on Wednesday decided to hold State police and excise conference on January 28. In the meeting, K Chandrasekhar Rao will discuss on the measures to be implemented on prevention of drugs. The meeting will be attended by home minister Mahmood Ali, Excise minister Srinivas Goud, CS Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, DGs and Superintendents of Police.

Rao directed the police department to take stern action against those convicted in drug cases. He also clarified that all of them should be punished no matter what status they have. "For the implementation of strict action against the convicts, a special policy should be taken up. Narcotics and organized crime control should be set up. A counter intelligence cell should also be established with 1000-member team and the cell should provide special duties," the CM said.