Convocation ceremony held at ICBM-SBE

Hyderabad: ICBM-School of Business Excellence (ICBM-SBE) successfully conducted its 17th convocation ceremony on Tuesday. The event celebrated the achievements of the 2022-24 graduating batch.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Prof Shamshuddin Zarar, director-principal of ICBM-SBE, followed by an inspiring speech by Prof P Narayan Reddy, director general of the institute.