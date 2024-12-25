Live
- India made Rs. 2.52 for every rupee spent on space: ISRO chief
- Tirupati: City glows with festive cheer ahead of Christmas
- Shah stresses on using tech to rein in crime
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Journey Through India’s Political Evolution
- MLA Anirudh criticises TTD board
- Indian IT hiring: AI/data science roles to dominate job market
- A tribute to Atal Ji, the statesman who shaped India with his vision & resolve
- Christmas in India is much more than religious festivity
- Tirupati: UTF office-bearers elected unanimously
- Tirupati: SP seeks public cooperation to check crimes
Just In
Convocation ceremony held at ICBM-SBE
Highlights
ICBM-School of Business Excellence (ICBM-SBE) successfully conducted its 17th convocation ceremony on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: ICBM-School of Business Excellence (ICBM-SBE) successfully conducted its 17th convocation ceremony on Tuesday. The event celebrated the achievements of the 2022-24 graduating batch.
The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Prof Shamshuddin Zarar, director-principal of ICBM-SBE, followed by an inspiring speech by Prof P Narayan Reddy, director general of the institute.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS