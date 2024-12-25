  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Convocation ceremony held at ICBM-SBE

Convocation ceremony held at ICBM-SBE
x
Highlights

ICBM-School of Business Excellence (ICBM-SBE) successfully conducted its 17th convocation ceremony on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: ICBM-School of Business Excellence (ICBM-SBE) successfully conducted its 17th convocation ceremony on Tuesday. The event celebrated the achievements of the 2022-24 graduating batch.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Prof Shamshuddin Zarar, director-principal of ICBM-SBE, followed by an inspiring speech by Prof P Narayan Reddy, director general of the institute.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick