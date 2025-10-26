  • Menu
Cooperative dept officer caught accepting Rs 2L bribe

Mancherial: Rathod Bikku Naik, the Cooperative Department Officer of Mancherial district, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe at his residence in the town.

According to Adilabad ACB ASP Madhu, the incident traces back to Naik’s tenure as the in-charge Cooperative District Officer in Asifabad, where an employee had been suspended in November last year.

To reinstate the suspended employee and approve his pending salary arrears, Naik allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs 7 lakh. During the first instalment payment of Rs 2 lakh on Saturday morning, ACB officials apprehended him red-handed.

Following the arrest, an inquiry was conducted at the District Cooperative Officer’s office located in the Integrated Collectorate premises in Naspur, Mancherial district.

