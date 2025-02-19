Live
- Six killed in horrific road accident in Jharkhand's Giridih
- Telangana: New Ration Cards to Be Issued, First Batch of One Lakh Cards Set for Distribution
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Streaming Details, Broadcast Channels, and Where to Watch Live
- Number of active companies registered in India crosses 18.17 lakh in January
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar visits Rohtas to review developmental work
- First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham
- KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
- Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj
- Bengaluru Man Wins ₹65,000 Compensation Over Delayed Movie Start Due to Ads
Just In
Cop Shiva wins top award
Finger print expert, Sub-Inspector of Police, FPB, CID in Finger Print Unit, Eedha Shiva Kumar has won the prestigious Azizul Haque National Award for his expertise in fingerprint technology.
Mahabubabad: Finger print expert, Sub-Inspector of Police, FPB, CID in Finger Print Unit, Eedha Shiva Kumar has won the prestigious Azizul Haque National Award for his expertise in fingerprint technology.
He stood first in the All-India Board Examination for Fingerprint Experts, organised by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Although the examination was conducted in 2023, a shield was presented to Shiva Kumar by the Union Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai recently during a meeting of the All-India Fingerprint Bureau experts. Shiva Kumar said that he was the first to win the prestigious award from Telangana State.
DGP (CID & Women Safety Wing) Shikha Goel, State Fingerprint Bureau Director MD Tata Rao and Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police Sudhir Ramnath Kekan congratulated Shiva Kumar for bringing accolades to Telangana Police.