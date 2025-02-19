Cop Shiva wins top award

Mahabubabad: Finger print expert, Sub-Inspector of Police, FPB, CID in Finger Print Unit, Eedha Shiva Kumar has won the prestigious Azizul Haque National Award for his expertise in fingerprint technology.

He stood first in the All-India Board Examination for Fingerprint Experts, organised by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Although the examination was conducted in 2023, a shield was presented to Shiva Kumar by the Union Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai recently during a meeting of the All-India Fingerprint Bureau experts. Shiva Kumar said that he was the first to win the prestigious award from Telangana State.

DGP (CID & Women Safety Wing) Shikha Goel, State Fingerprint Bureau Director MD Tata Rao and Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police Sudhir Ramnath Kekan congratulated Shiva Kumar for bringing accolades to Telangana Police.