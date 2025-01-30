Cops apprehend 2 from Gujarat in digital arrest fraud case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrested two accused persons from Gujarat involved in digital arrest fraud and duping for Rs three crore. During the investigation it was found that they were involved in 17 cases across

India and more cases to be identified through further investigation.

Police arrested Harpal Singh (54), who works as a home loan consultant, and Saiyad Aiyub Bhai (50), a property dealer, both natives of Gujrat state. Police seized two mobile phones, four debit cards, and one chequebook.

According to police, they received a complaint from a doctor stating that she received a call from an unknown person, posing as an officer from the telecom department. The caller said that her mobile number was going to be blocked in the next two hours as she, along with her number, was involved in a money laundering case and other cases in Delhi.

However, she denied the allegations. They then converted the call into a Skype call with Delhi IPS officer and forwarded an order issued by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

They insisted she prove her innocence by depositing money into the bank accounts given by them and threatened her that if she didn’t do so, her husband and son’s lives would also be under threat. They assured that the deposited amount will be refunded once her innocence is proved. They had also cautioned her that this is a national secret issue and confidentiality has to be maintained. They insisted that nothing should be disclosed to anyone as it would affect her whole family. Then, she redeemed her fixed deposits and deposited a total of Rs three crore into the bank accounts given by the fraudsters. Following these events, the victim lodged a complaint, and a case was registered and investigated.

Police said that the scammers pose as representatives of the Telecom Department, TRAI, CBI, Cybercrime police, Income Tax Department, FedEx courier, and so on. They contact victims through WhatsApp calls, Skype calls, and internet calls. They threaten the victims by forwarding court order copies and digital arrest threats, claiming the victim has been proven to be involved in serious offences such as money laundering cases or terrorist activities. They would caution victims that it was an issue of national secrecy, and thereby, confidentiality had to be maintained; otherwise, it would affect their entire family. Once the victim transfers the amount, the fraudsters would block the victims.