Cops bust illegal IMFL trading racket in streets of Old City

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s relentless crackdown on illegal liquor trading reached another milestone as the South Zone Task Force, in collaboration with Mirchowk Police, apprehended a seasoned operator conducting illicit sales from his own home in the heart of the Old City. Sixty-two-year-old P. Narsing Rao was arrested following a targeted raid, which exposed a carefully orchestrated scheme exploiting legal loopholes and the city’s ever-present demand for alcohol even on dry days.

For years, Rao ran his operation quietly from Mirchowk, buying Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in bulk from legitimate wine shops. Once official stores closed, or when the prohibition of dry days was in place, Rao transformed his home into a covert storefront. Customers seeking a quick fix would find the doors open, with an array of popular brands waiting to be sold at marked-up prices, with no questions asked and no license required.

The Task Force acted swiftly upon credible information, catching Rao red-handed while he conducted retail transactions out of his residence. The raid yielded a substantial haul of 57.2 liters of liquor comprising 318 bottles, with a street value estimated at Rs 60,000. All the seized products reflected Rao’s focus on maximizing profits by flouting excise laws and exploiting restrictions meant to curb excessive alcohol consumption.

Once arrested, the suspect and his contraband were immediately handed over to Mirchowk Police Station, where a case was registered, invoking Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 34(A) of the Excise Act.

The South Zone Task Force’s operation was coordinated under Inspector K. Adireddy, supported by SIs M. Mahesh, Mohd Samiuz Zama, N. Naveen, their teams, and officers from Mirchowk Police. Their success sends a clear message to would-be traffickers operating in the city: police vigilance is increasing, and the risk of prosecution is greater than ever.