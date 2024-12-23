Cops crack sensational NH-44 robbery

Wanaparthy: The district police cracked the sensational National Highway-44 robbery case, earning widespread praise for their efforts. Under the supervision of SP RavulaGiridhar and DSP Venkateshwar Rao, a special team comprising technical (IT cell) and forensic experts analysed the case. On December 21 four suspects were detained. They confessed to their crime. Two are absconding. Six criminals had planned the robbery.

The DSP told the media on Sunday that two suspect--Badri Gajanan Pimale and Syed FerozMehtab--brought sugarcane tractors to the NH-44 parking area near Pebbair, while the other four waited in nearby fields on two motorcycles. After finding a car with women passengers sleeping inside, the criminals initially checked the luggage on the roof. Finding nothing valuable, they decided to loot the women. They attacked the car with stones and sticks, broke the windows, and threatened the victims. They snatched gold ornaments from the women and the driver’s chain. They fled with the car keys.

The complainant, along with eight family members, started their journey in a car on December 13 from their village to visit Tirupati and Arunachalam for a pilgrimage. While returning on December 18, around 2 am they stopped the vehicle near Pebbair on NH-44 to rest. Around 2.50 am unknown offenders attacked the vehicle with stones, breaking the windows and causing injuries. They created panic and looted ornaments, including chains and mangalsutras from the women. Also, they snatched the car keys and fled. When the victims tried to pursue them, the robbers assaulted them with stones and sticks, before escaping. The duo transporting sugarcane in tractors pretended to be unaware of the incident and fled with the tractors.

Upon receiving information, the SP visited the crime scene, consoled the victims, and formed special teams to solve the case. The special team detained four robbers, who confessed. The arrested robbers were: Badri Gajanan Pimale (28), driver, from Aurangabad; Shriram Shivaji Shinde (30), Labourer from Beed district, Sachin Santosh Shinde (27), Syed FerozMehtab (27), driver, also from Beed district. Those absconding are: Santosh Pandurang Kale (31) and Sanjay Pawar. The items recovered included 20 gm gold mangalsutras;15 gram gold chain,10 gm gold black bead chain, three mobiles and two bikes, all worth approximately Rs 7 lakh. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding suspects. A case under relevant sections of dacoity has been registered.