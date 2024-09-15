Cops crack tractor thefts, 4 arrested

Suryapet: District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunpreet Singh disclosed that a gang had been stealing tractor trailers parked by farmers near fields and roadsides in villages. “The stolen trailers were then sold at lower prices to other farmers,” he added.

Briefing the media, the SP said that on the evening of September 13, Maddiral Sub-Inspector (SI) and his team were conducting vehicle checks at Maddiral Junction when they noticed two individuals on a Pulsar bike and two others on a Swaraj tractor engine behaving suspiciously.

The police apprehended the four individuals, identified as Sampangi Mahesh, Sampangi Satyam, Orsu Venkanna, and Alakuntla Mahesh, all from Nalgonda district. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to stealing two tractor trailers in October 2023 from a shed near the Polumalla-Chilpakuntla road. The investigation revealed that the gang was involved in 18 tractor trailer thefts across various police station jurisdictions, including Munagala, Penpahad, Miryalaguda Rural, and Suryapet Rural. The police recovered 19 stolen trailers, a Swaraj tractor engine, and a Pulsar bike.