Cops keep strict vigil on Hanuman Jayanti rallies

Mahabubnagar: Marking the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations and huge rallies being organized in each and every mandal across Palamuru region on Saturday, the district police of Mahabubnagar and other districts have been given clear instructions to keep a strict vigil in all the sensitive areas and the SPs of all the 5 districts have been given instructions to take strict action against those violating the law and order and causing inconvenience to the public.

Jogulamba Zone-7 DIG, L.S. Chauhan, and Mahabubnagar District SP, D. Janaki, inspected the security arrangements for the Hanuman Jayanti rally in Mahabubnagar town.

“Surveillance is being established with the help of CCTV cameras in all key locations. We are taking steps to ensure coordination between all departments,” informed the DIG.

He also emphasized the importance of public cooperation and added, “We have deployed security forces in all areas where the rally will pass through in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. The police department is alert to ensure that peace and order are maintained without any disruptions. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb law and order.”

To avoid congestion and facilitate the smooth passage of the rally, traffic diversions have been planned well in advance. Emergency response units have also been stationed along the procession path, ready to address any untoward incidents or medical emergencies.