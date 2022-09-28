Cops nab 14 people over group clash in land dispute

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police on Wednesday arrested fourteen persons in connection with a clash between two groups that occurred over a land related issue at Mamidpally on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the two groups had clashed over a land at Mamidpally during which stones were pelted and vehicles burnt. "Two persons identified as Dr Vinay and Punjala Shashwanth, have some disputes over the land and had engaged some unsocial elements to take possession of land. When the group went there, the villagers of Mamidpally attempted to stop them resulting in a clash. Two cases were booked," said the Pahadishareef police.

The police who had reached the spot, took 14 persons into custody on Tuesday night and they were produced before the Court and remanded. Efforts are on to nab the other absconding persons, said the police.

Meanwhile the police pickets have been posted in the Mamidpally area to prevent any trouble.