Cops return kidnapped woman within 24 hours

Sircilla: The Vemulawada police set up a special team and arrested two kidnappers in Maharashtra, who had abducted a woman here on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Town Inspector Veeraprasad revealed the details stating, “A Vemulawada Town limits resident Pallapu Srinu from Kodimunja R&R Colony had a dispute over labour payment with Lalu Nagorao Dayaranglod, a man from Maharashtra. Srinu had borrowed money from Lalu for hiring labour but failed to send workers as agreed, leading to financial disagreements. To recover his money, Lalu, along with his wife Panchatula and four others, arrived at Kodimunja yesterday. When they couldn’t find Srinu at his home, they kidnapped his mother, Bhimabai, and took her to Nanded, Maharashtra.”

Based on a complaint filed by Bhimabai’s grandson Venkatesh, the police registered a case. Following the orders of District SP Akhil Mahajan, two teams were dispatched to Nanded. With the help of the local police, two suspects were detained, arrested, and remanded, while four others are still at large, the CI stated.

District SP praised the Vemulawada Town Police for solving the kidnapping case within 24 hours and safely bringing the woman home.