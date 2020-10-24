Corona update: 1,273 new positive cases, 5 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 1,273 new coronavirus positive cases taking the overall tally to 2,30,274 while the fatalities touched 1,303 with five new deaths due to virus on Friday. With the recovery of 1,708 persons in the last 24 hours, the overall recovery count went up to 2,09,034.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 35,280 tests were conducted including 15,523 on primary contacts and 4,233 on secondary contacts. Of the tests, the results of 1,273 turned positive and the reports of 1,088 are pending. At present, there are19,937 active cases out of which 16,809 are in home/institutional isolation.

The positive cases reported include 227 from GHMC, 104 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 102 from Rangareddy, 76 from Nalgonda, 75 from Khammam, 69 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 55 from Karimnagar, 51 from Warangal Urban, 41 from Siddipet, 32 from Sircilla, 31 from Suryapet, 30 from Nizamabad, 27 from Nagarkurnool, 25 from Peddapalli, 24 each from Mahabubnagar, Mancherial and Sangaredddy, 23 from Jagtial, 22 from Warangal Rural, 21 each from Mahabubabad and Wanaparthy, 18 each from Yadadri Bhongir and Mulugu, 16 from Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, 15 from Adilabad, 12 each from Jangaon, Nirmal and Jogulamba Gadwal, 7 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 3 from Narayanpet.