Corona update: 1,302 fresh positive cases, zero from Bhupalpally

Telangana has reported 1,302 fresh coronavirus positive cases and eight deaths till 8 pm on Sunday. As many as 2,230 persons have been recovered from the virus in 24 hours. With the fresh cases reported on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases went up to 1,72,608 and the death toll reached 1,042.

Meanwhile, the recovery count has been on the rise compared to the fresh cases being reported. In Telangana, the recoveries touched 1,41,930 i.e, 82.22 per cent.

As many as 31,095 samples were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 1,302 turned positive and the results of 1,205 are pending. The samples tested include 13,682 of primary contacts and 3,731 of secondary contacts. So far, 25,19,315 samples have been tested in the state i.e, 67,858 tests per million population.

The positive cases reported in Telangana include 266 from GHMC, 102 from Karimnagar, 98 from Rangareddy, 92 from Siddipet, 70 from Nalgonda, 62 from Warangal Urban, 54 from Sangareddy, 50 from Nizamabad, 45 from Mahabubabad, 37 from Nagarkurnool, 35 from Khammam, 34 from Jagtial, 29 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 26 from Suryapet, 25 from Wanaparthy, 24 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri and Mahabubnagar, 23 from Rajanna Sircilla, 20 from Mancherial, 18 each from Jogulamba-Gadwal, Jangaon and Warangal Rural, 16 from Medak, 15 from Mulugu, 14 from Kamareddy, 13 from Nirmal, 8 each from Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, four from Narayanpet and zero cases from Jayashankar Bhupalpally.