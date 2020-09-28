Corona update: 1,378 fresh cases, 1,932 recoveries in Telangana

Telangana recorded 1,378 coronavirus cases till 8 pm on Sunday taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,87,211. The death toll reached 1107 with seven people dying of the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the recovery count went up to 1,56,431 with around 1,932 persons recovering from the virus on Sunday.

At present, the active cases in the state are 29,623 out of which 24,054 are home/institutional isolation.

On Sunday, around 35,465 samples were tested which include 15,605 samples of primary contacts and 4,255 of secondary contacts. Out of the total samples, the results of 1,378 turned positive and 952 are pending.

The positive cases in the last 24 hours were reported from GHMC which registered 254 cases followed by 110 in Rangareddy, 78 in Karimnagar, 73 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 61 in Siddipet, 58 in Warangal Urban, 55 in Nizamabad, 53 in Nalgonda, 50 in Sangareddy, 49 in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 47 in Mahabubabad, 39 from Jagtial, 38 from Sircilla, 33 each from Yadadri and Suryapet, 30 from Nagarkurnool, 26 from Khammam, 25 from Mancherial, 24 from Mahabubnagar, 23 from Jangaon, 22 from Peddapalli, 21 each form Gadwal and Warangal Rural, 18 from Mulugu, 14 from Kamareddy, 13 from Bhupalpally, 12 from Medak, 11 from Narayanpet.