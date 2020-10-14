Corona update: 1,446 new positive cases, 8 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 1,446 new coronavirus positive cases and eight new deaths till 8 pm on Tuesday. While the total number of confirmed cases in the state touched 2,16,238, the death toll reached 1,241. Meanwhile, around 1,918 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the recovery count to 1,91,000. At present, there are 23,728 active coronavirus cases out of which 19,413 are in home/institutional isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 40,056 samples were tested across Telangana including 17,624 tests on primary contacts and 4,806 tests on secondary contacts. However, the results of 1,446 came positive and the reports of 1,049 are pending. So far, 36,64,152 samples have been tested across the state since the pandemic.