Corona update: 151 fresh positive cases, total tally 2,96,428

Telangana registered 151 fresh positive Coronavirus until 8 pm on Friday taking the total tally to 2,96,428 and the death toll remained at 1,614 with zero deaths in the last 24 hours. The recovery cases in the state went up to 2,93,933 with the recovery of 185 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,781 active cases out of which 789 are in-home or institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, 27,259 tests were conducted including 11,993 on primary contacts and 3,271 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 151 samples turned positive and the reports of 761 are pending. So far, 82,69,364 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported in the state include 31 from GHMC, 13 from Rangareddy, 11 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 9 from Warangal Urban, 7 each from Karimnagar and Sangareddy, 6 each from Siddipet and Jagtial, 5 from Khammam, 4 each from Adilabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem, 3 each from Nalgonda and Rajanna Sircilla, 2 each from Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Komarambheem Asifabad, one each from Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Warangal Rural and Yadadri Bhongir, zero cases from Narayanpet, Nirmal and Suryapet.