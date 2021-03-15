Corona update: 157 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana

Coronavirus Update in Telangana: Telangana recorded 157 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death until 8 pm on Sunday taking the overall tally to 3,01,318 and the total fatalities to 1,654. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 2,97,681 with the recovery of 166 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,983 active cases out of which 718 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Saturday and Sunday, around 38,517 tests were conducted out of which, the results of 157 samples turned positive and the reports of 237 are awaited. So far, 92,38,982 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic.

The positive cases reported across the state include 35 from GHMC, 12 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 11 from Rangareddy, 9 each from Khammam and Sangareddy, 8 from Nizamabad, 7 from Adilabad, 6 each from Mancherial, Nalgonda and Warangal Urban, 5 each from Jagtial and Vikarabad, 4 each from Khammam, Medak, Suryapet and Warangal Rural, 3 each from Siddipet and Jangaon, 2 each from Mulugu and Rajanna Sircilla, one each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhongir, zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet.