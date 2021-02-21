Corona Update: 163 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana

As many as 163 fresh positive coronavirus cases were registered until 8 pm on Saturday pushing the total toll to 2,97,598. And the recovery cases went up to 2,94,243 with the recovery of 146 persons in a single day. In the last 24 hours, one person succumbed to the virus totalling the fatalities to 1,624.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 23,607 tests were conducted including 10,387 on primary contacts and on 2,832 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 163 turned positive and the reports of 692 are pending. So far, 84,56,940 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases registered across the state include 29 from GHMC, 12 from Rangareddy, 11 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 10 from Karimnagar, 8 from Warangal Urban, 7 from Mancherial, 6 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy and Nalgonda, 5 each from Suryapet, Mahabubnagar and Peddapalli, 4 each from Adilabad and Warangal Urban, 3 each from Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Komarambheem Asifabad, Khammam and Nizamabad, 2 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Medak, one each from Jagtial, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nirmal and Mahabubabad, zero cases from Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet.