Corona update: 165 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana

Telangana registered 165 fresh coronavirus positive cases pushing the total tally to 2,97,278 and the total fatalities went up to 1,623 with death of one person in the last 24 hours. And the total recovery count touched 2,93,940 with the recovery of 149 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,715 active cases out of which 681 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 23,761 tests were conducted including 10,454 on primary contacts and 2,851 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 165 turned positive and the reports of 681 are awaited. So far, 84,09,631 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 35 from GHMC, 19 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 13 each from Karimnagar, Rangareddy, 8 from Warangal Urban, 7 from Sangareddy, 6 from Adilabad, 5 each from Jangaon and Nizamabad, 4 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Khammam, Peddapalli, 3 each from Siddipet, Suryapet, Warangal Rural and Medak, 2 each from Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Rajanna Sircilla and Vikarabad, one each from Nirmal and Mahabubabad, zero cases from Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy.