Corona update: 169 new positive cases, one death in Telangana

Telangana on Thursday registered 169 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death pushing the total tally to 2,95,270 and the death toll to 1,607. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases went up to 2,91,699 with the recovery o f189 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,964 active cases out of which 780 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 37,387 tests were conducted including 16,450 on primary contacts and 4,486 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 169 samples came positive and the reports of 858 are pending. So far, 80,34,038 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out in the state.

The positive across the state recorded include 31 from GHMC, 10 from Karimnagar, 8 each from Warangal Urban, Jagtial, Rangareddy, 7 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, Nalgonda and Sangareddy, 6 each from Khammam and Peddapalli, 5 each from Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Vikarabad, 4 each from Suryapet, Warangal Rural, Kamareddy, 3 each from Mahabubabad and Nagarkurnool, 2 each from Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla and Nirmal, one each from Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Medak, zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal, Komarambheem Asifabad, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy.