Corona update: 206 fresh positive cases, 2 fatalities in Telangana

Telangana registered 206 fresh coronavirus positive cases and two fatalities until 8 pm on Sunday totalling the tally to 2,91,872 while the death toll to 1,579. Meanwhile, a total of 376 persons recovered from the virus in a single day taking the total count to 2,86,244. At present, there are 4,049 active cases out of which 2,281 are in home or institutional isolation.

In Telangana, the coronavirus fatality rate is at 0.54 per cent as against the countrywide mortality rate of 1.4 per cent and the recovery rate is at 98.07 per cent as against the nation-wide recovery rate at 96.6 per cent.

Between Saturday and Sunday, around 21,893 tests were conducted out of which the reports of 350 samples are awaited. So far, 74,83,580 tests have been conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the health bulletin released on Monday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported a maximum of 45 fresh positive cases followed by Karimnagar (17), Rangareddy (16) and remaining cases were reported from other districts.