Corona update: 3,187 fresh coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 3,187 fresh coronavirus positive cases and seven deaths until 8 pm on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 3,27,278 and the death toll to 1,759. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 3,05,535 with the recovery of 787 persons in a single day. At present, there are 20,184 active cases out of wchih 13,366 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 1,15,311 tests were conducted of which 3,187 cases turned positive and the results of 3,753 are awaited. So far, 1,09,88,976 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out in the state.

The positive cases reported across the state include 551 from GHMC, 333 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 271 from Rangareddy 251 from Nizamabad, 154 from Nirmal, 134 from Jagtial, 113 from Kamareddy, 104 each from Karimnagar and Sangareddy, 98 from Warangal Urban, 92 from Adilabad, 83 from Nalgonda, 81 from Siddipet, 79 from Khammam, 73 from Mahabubnagar, 68 from Vikarabad, 60 from Yadadri Bhongir, 59 from Mancherial, 57 from Rajanna Sircilla, 55 from Suryapet, 53 from Medak, 37 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 35 each from Nagarkurnool and Komarambheem Asifabad, 29 from Peddapalli, 27 from Warangal Rural, 20 from Jangaon, 17 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 14 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 13 from Mulugu, 10 cases from Narayanpet.