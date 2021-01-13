Corona update: 331 fresh positive cases, 3 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 331 fresh positive cases and three deaths until 8 pm on Tuesday taking the overall tally to 2,90,640 while the total death toll touched 1,571. Meanwhile, the total recoveries went up to 2,84,611 with fresh 394 cases in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 4,458 active cases out of which 2,461 are in-home or institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 38,192 tests were conducted including 16,804 on primary contacts and 4,583 secondary contacts. However, the results of 331 turned positive and the results of 571 are awaited.

The positive cases recorded across the state include 61 from GHMC, 28 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 25 from Karimnagar, 21 from Rangareddy, 17 from Warangal Urban, 12 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mancherial, 11 each from Nalgonda and Sangareddy, 10 each from Khammam and Peddapalli, 9 each from Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Nizamabad, 8 each from Suryapet, Medak and Jangaon, 7 from Vikarabad, 6 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Warangal Rural and Adilabad, 4 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Mulugu, 3 each from Komarambheem Asifabad, Wanaparthy, 2 each from Mahabubabad and Nagarkurnool, one each from Nirmal and Narayanpet and zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal.