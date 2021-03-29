Corona update: 403 positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 403 coronavirus positive cases and two deaths until 8 pm on Monday taking the total number of cases to 3,06,742 and total fatalities to 1,690. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries went up to 3,00,469 with the recovery of 313 cases in a single day. At present, there are 4,583 active cases out of which 1,815 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Saturday and Sunday, around 33,930 tests were conducted out of which 403 turned positive and the reports of 1,421 are pending. So far, 1,00,53,026 samples have been tested since the pandemic broke out in the state.

The positive cases reported across the state include 146 from GHMC, 40 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 34 from Rangareddy, 24 from Sangareddy, 11 each from Yadadri Bhongir and Mahabubnagar, 10 each from Karimnagar and Nizamabad, 9 each from Jagtial and Warangal Urban, 8 from Suryapet, 7 each from Vikarabad, Siddipet, Nalgonda and Adilabad, 6 each from Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Rajanna Sircilla and Wanaparthy, 5 each from Khammam, Nirmal and Warangal Rural, 4 each from Jangaon and Mahabubabad, 3 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 2 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Komarambheem Asifabad and Narayanpet, one each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Medak.