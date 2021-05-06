Corona update: 6,026 fresh positive cases, 52 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 6,026 fresh positive cases and 52 deaths until 8 pm on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 4,75,748 and the death toll to 2,579. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 3,96,042 with the recovery 6,551 persons in a single day. At present, there are 77,127 active cases.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 79,824 tests were conducted of which, the results of 6,026 came positive and the reports of 4,091 are pending. So far, 1,33,47,076 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive registered across the state include 1,115 from GHMC, 418 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 403 from Rangareddy, 368 from Nalgonda, 235 from Sangareddy, 231 from Siddipet, 224 from Warangal Urban, 223 from Karimnagar, 206 from Nagarkurnool, 205 from Khammam, 204 from Mahabubnagar, 171 from Suryapet, 166 from Yadadri Bhongir, 150 from Jagtial, 140 from Vikarabad, 139 from Peddapalli, 133 from Warangal Rural, 130 from Nizamabad, 124 from Wanaparthy, 93 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 91 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 83 from Kamareddy, 76 from Rajanna Sircilla, 75 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 71 from Medak, 60 from Jangaon, 56 from Adilabad, 55 from Mulugu, 52 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 50 from Narayanpet, 41 from Nirmal.