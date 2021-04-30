Corona update: 7,646 fresh positive cases, 53 deaths in Telangana

Around 7,646 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 53 deaths were registered across the state taking the total number of cases to 4,35,606 and the death toll rose to 2,261. Meanwhile, the recovery cases across the state went up to 3,55,618 with the recovery of 5,926 cases in a single day. At present, there are 77,727 active cases in the state.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 77,091 tests were conducted of which, the results of 7,646 came positive and the reports of 4,492 are awaited. So far, 1,29,05,854 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 1,441 from GHMC, 631 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 484 from Rangareddy, 401 from Sangareddy, 330 from Nizamabad, 289 from Siddipet, 283 from Suryapet, 274 from Karimnagar, 243 from Mahabubnagar, 230 from Jagtial, 212 from Khammam, 198 from Nagarkurnool, 191 from Mancherial, 189 from Vikarabad, 184 from Yadadri Bhongir, 153 from Kamareddy, 152 from Warangal Urban, 139 each from Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla, 120 from Wanaparthy, 114 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 110 from Mahabubabad, 105 from Warangal Rural, 99 from Adilabad, 85 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 55 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 54 from Jangaon, 47 from Narayanpet, 36 cases from Mulugu.