Corona Updates -Starting from 11th April, Work place Corona Vaccination Centers to be launched

The Indian Government latest move would be, to offer permission to operate Corona vaccination centers at work Places, which has about 100 eligible /willing beneficiaries, across States/Union Territories. The Government has asked States to make necessary arrangements for the smooth launch, which is expected on 11th April.

The Union health Minister in his tweet; "inability of Maharashtra government to act responsibly is beyond comprehension. He also added, to spread panic among the people is to compound the folly further. The supply of vaccine is being monitored continuously on a real time basis and the state governments are getting apprised on basis about it".

The Union Health Minister in his another tweet. "Allegation of vaccine shortage is utterly baseless. Throughout the last year, as union minister I have personally witnessed the misgovernance as well as casual approach of Maharashtra government in battling the virus. Their lackadaisical attitude singularly bogged down the nation's effort to fight the virus".

Telangana

Telangana state recorded 114 fresh cases to its corona virus tally, this is the highest single day spike this year, this latest figure has pushed the aggregate to above 3.16 lakh while the toll increased to 1734 with 5 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has recorded the more number of cases around 393, then next Medchal, Malkajgiri-205 cases and Nizambad-179 cases.

The total number of cases is around 3, 16,649 and total recoveries 3, 03,298.

According to health Ministry, cumulative vaccination coverage is above 8.7 crores and above 33 Lakh doses were given during the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, India records 1.15,736 new COVID-19 cases, 630 deaths and 59.856 discharges during the last 24 hours.

Total cases -1, 28, 01,785

Total recoveries-1.17, 92,135

Active cases-8.43.473

Death toll -1, 66,177

Total Vaccination-8, 70, 77,474